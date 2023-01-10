Prince William is "burning inside" over Prince Harry's revelations, expert says
Harry hasn't held back
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince Harry has made revelation after revelation in recent days.
His much anticipated memoir, Spare, was officially released today following many leaks to the press, as well as TV interviews with Harry himself.
In his book and interviews, Harry takes aim at many members of the Royal Family, but he spends a lot of time especially laying out his complicated relationship with Prince William, including the already infamous passage where he refers to his older brother as his "arch-nemesis."
Although the Royal Family have yet to officially respond to claims made by the Duke of Sussex, one royal expert believes that the Prince of Wales is not taking it well, which isn't really very surprising.
"[William] is devastated," Roya Nikkhah said on Good Morning Britain (via Hello!). "The quote I used yesterday was 'he's burning inside'. That is how he's feeling. He's chosen not to go toe-to-toe with his brother and not retaliate, it's not what he does."
During his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry called out the royals' unofficial motto: "never complain, never explain." He said that he wanted people to hear the truth come directly from him, rather than through the rumour mill, and that's why he chose to write a memoir.
Still, this is not the approach William would have taken, according to Roya.
"He's devastated that so much personal stuff has come out, particularly given my understanding of what he knows about his brother, his experiences with his brother, how he looked after him," she continued.
"But I think that he feels very strongly that it's just not right to come out and go 'No, this didn't happen, that happened in a different way.' That's not how he rolls."
While Prince Harry has clearly stated that he would very much like a reconciliation with his father and brother, it's unclear at this stage how difficult the revelations he has made about them will make such a reconciliation.
-
Where are the female directors in this year's Golden Globe nominations?
Tonight sees the 2023 Golden Globes, and we need to talk about the lack of female directors in all major categories.
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Kate's texts to Meghan about the bridesmaid dress fall out have been published
Prince Harry has shared details of the exchange in his memoir
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Best gym classes London: 100+ of the best rated fitness classes to book now
As searches for "gym membership" hit their highest point in UK internet history.
By Ally Head
-
Kate Middleton's texts to Meghan Markle about the bridesmaid dress fall out have been published
Prince Harry has shared details of the exchange in his memoir
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry details using experimental drugs to help him deal with the loss of Princess Diana
He reveals he has tried 'psychedelics, Ayahuasca, psilocybin, mushrooms' to deal with grief
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry describes Camilla as 'the villain' and claims her relationship with the British press is 'dangerous'
He has opened up about their relationship in two tell-all interviews
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry reveals his final words to the late Queen Elizabeth II
"I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with Grandfather now."
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry felt William was "gone forever" after wedding to Kate, apparently
It marked a different chapter in their relationship
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate could "end up paying a high price" following Harry's memoir release, expert says
It could be painful for her
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles "has to invite" Harry and Meghan to his coronation, expert says
It would be bad PR otherwise
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry calls William his "arch-nemesis" in "Spare," according to new interview clip
He's not mincing his words
By Iris Goldsztajn