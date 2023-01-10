Prince William is "burning inside" over Prince Harry's revelations, expert says

Harry hasn't held back

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge & Prince Harry attend a Drumhead Service before watching the athletics during the Invictus Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre on September 11, 2014 in London, England.
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)
Prince Harry has made revelation after revelation in recent days.

His much anticipated memoir, Spare, was officially released today following many leaks to the press, as well as TV interviews with Harry himself.

In his book and interviews, Harry takes aim at many members of the Royal Family, but he spends a lot of time especially laying out his complicated relationship with Prince William, including the already infamous passage where he refers to his older brother as his "arch-nemesis."

Although the Royal Family have yet to officially respond to claims made by the Duke of Sussex, one royal expert believes that the Prince of Wales is not taking it well, which isn't really very surprising.

"[William] is devastated," Roya Nikkhah said on Good Morning Britain (via Hello!). "The quote I used yesterday was 'he's burning inside'. That is how he's feeling. He's chosen not to go toe-to-toe with his brother and not retaliate, it's not what he does."

During his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry called out the royals' unofficial motto: "never complain, never explain." He said that he wanted people to hear the truth come directly from him, rather than through the rumour mill, and that's why he chose to write a memoir.

Still, this is not the approach William would have taken, according to Roya.

"He's devastated that so much personal stuff has come out, particularly given my understanding of what he knows about his brother, his experiences with his brother, how he looked after him," she continued.

"But I think that he feels very strongly that it's just not right to come out and go 'No, this didn't happen, that happened in a different way.' That's not how he rolls."

While Prince Harry has clearly stated that he would very much like a reconciliation with his father and brother, it's unclear at this stage how difficult the revelations he has made about them will make such a reconciliation.

Iris Goldsztajn
