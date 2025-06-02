Prince Harry Considered a Significant Name Change Following Royal Fallout

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's use of royal titles has been widely discussed since their decision to step away from royal duties in 2020. The couple, who now live in the US with their two children, remain known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex although the use of their HRH titles have been a point of contention. However, a new report has claimed that Harry once considered changing his surname and consulted his uncle for advice.

This weekend, a report in The Mail alleged that the Duke of Sussex visited his uncle during a trip to the UK to discuss the potential challenges of legally changing his surname to Spencer. Famously, Spencer is the maiden name of his late mother, Princess Diana, and the publication claims that Harry turned to her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, to seek advice about legal changes to his name, and if it would be possible. However, Harry's uncle reportedly told him that changing his surname would be 'insurmountable'. An insider told the paper: "They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step."

Harry's surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, was passed down to him by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. It combines the Royal Family's official name (Windsor) and Prince Philip's adopted surname (Mountbatten), and is also the surname listed on the birth certificates of Harry and Meghan's two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Over the last five years, the Prince has spoken about his fractured relationships with members of the royal family, including his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William. However, in a recent interview for the BBC he expressed his hopes that there will be a reconciliation in the future, stating: "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

Prince Harry has not publicly commented on the report.

