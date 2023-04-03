Prince Harry 'stayed at Frogmore Cottage' when he returned to the UK last week
The King recently asked the Sussexes to hand back the Windsor property
Prince Harry (opens in new tab) made an unannounced appearance in London last week, arriving at the High Court as part of ongoing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (opens in new tab).
The Duke of Sussex was joined by Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Liberal Democrat politician Sir Simon Hughes as they allege they are are victims of 'abhorrent criminal activity' and 'gross breaches of privacy' by the publisher of the Daily Mail. ANL has denied the allegations.
It is the first time that Harry has returned to the UK since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, and while the Sussexes confirmed that they received an invitation to King Charles' coronation next month (opens in new tab), it is still unclear if they will attend.
Since leaving royal life behind, Harry and Meghan have settled in California and during their Netflix documentary they revealed they have no plans to return to their lives the UK.
In the Harry & Meghan docu-series, as well as throughout the Duke's memoir Spare, the couple indicated that their relationships with other members of the royal family became fractured, and their ongoing issues with the British press led to their decision to relocate to the US.
However, Harry and Meghan renewed the lease on their Windsor property (opens in new tab), Frogmore Cottage, back in March 2022 with the hope of retaining a 'safe place' for themselves and their children while in the UK, as per the Telegraph (opens in new tab).
Frogmore Cottage is part of the Crown Estate and was gifted to the Sussex in 2018 by late Queen. More recently, Charles has reportedly asked them to vacate the property (opens in new tab) in order to hand it over to Prince Andrew (opens in new tab).
According to The Telegraph, Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage last week when he was back in the UK and used his time there to organise their belongings ahead of handing the property back to the King.
Although Harry 'made contact' with his father during his trip (opens in new tab), Charles was said to be 'too busy'.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
