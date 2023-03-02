Harry and Meghan have responded to reports they've been 'evicted' from Frogmore Cottage
The property could be given to Prince Andrew
Earlier this week, it was reported that King Charles was 'evicting' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.
The couple lived at the Windsor property before they moved to the US in 2020, but they renewed the lease last May (opens in new tab). Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank temporarily moved into the Grade II listed building when the Sussexes relocated, but it was set to remain as their official UK residence.
However, following the news that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson would be moved from the Royal Lodge at the King's request (opens in new tab), it was reported that Charles would instead offer his brother the vacant Windsor home.
According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, Andrew was 'resisting the move.
They claimed: "This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK. Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week.
"But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction."
Now, Harry and Meghan have responded to the reports that they will be officially handing back the property.
A statement issued by the couple read: "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."
Frogmore Cottage had been gifted to Harry and Meghan as a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018. After a period of renovations, they officially moved in before the birth of their son, Archie, in 2019.
However, by January 2020 the couple had announced that they were stepping back from royal duties and eventually settled in Montecito, California.
The Palace has not yet confirmed whether Prince Andrew will take over the property.
