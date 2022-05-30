It’s thought that Harry and Meghan are keeping Frogmore Cottage as they ‘renew their lease’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage, signing a 12-month rolling contract according to The Sun.

Frogmore Cottage, a Grade II listed house close to Windsor Castle is said to have five bedrooms as well as a nursery and yoga studio. It’s also where the royal couple, who moved to California in 2020, are staying while they visit the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Although the Sussexes have since made Montecito in California their home after stepping down as working royals in 2019, the pair have held the lease for the Windsor home, with speculation that they were waiting for it to expire.

During the time that Harry and Meghan have been living in California, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, have made use of the home, although they are now reported to be living in Portugal.

The Sun’s insider source is quoted as saying: ‘By agreeing to extend the lease, and with Jack and Eugenie focusing on Portugal, they have a firm presence smack bang in the middle of the Windsor court where it’s all happening. They can now come and go any time they please.’

The 18th century house was reportedly a gift from the Queen to Harry and Meghan after they tied the knot in 2018. The couple moved into the residence in April 2019, shortly before the birth of their son, Archie.

Frogmore Cottage was the subject of major renovations, estimated to have cost £2.4 million and covered by taxpayers through the Sovereign Grant. Following criticism of the cost, the Sussexes repaid the renovation costs by making a contribution to the grant, according to the BBC.

Harry and Meghan will be visiting the UK with three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, who will be turning one this coming weekend. It marks the the first time the pair have returned to the UK with their children since stepping down as working royals.

As well as celebrating her first birthday in her parents’ first marital home, little Lilibet will also finally meet her namesake and great-grandmother in person this weekend.

