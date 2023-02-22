Prince Andrew fears being evicted from royal residence
He could be forced to move under King Charles III's cuts
There have been a number of royal relocations in recent months, and there are fears there could be further reshuffling as Charles settles into his role as King.
Last year, the late Queen relocated to Windsor (opens in new tab)shortly before she passed away in September. (opens in new tab)
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a hefty £369 million renovation (opens in new tab), and while the works are underway King Charles III has moved Prince Andrew's belongings out (opens in new tab) and has reportedly said there is "no place" for his brother.
Now, there is growing speculation that Prince Andrew will be moved from his royal residence in Windsor.
The 63-year-old has reportedly told friends he is at risk of relocating out of the Royal Lodge by September, if Charles cuts his funding, The Times (opens in new tab) has reported.
If Charles goes ahead and cuts finances it could put Andrew - who shares two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - in financial difficulty, which would make affording the maintenance costs for the property a challenge.
Andrew stepped down as a working royal in 2019, following the sexual assault allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre, which has since been drawn to a close with a financial settlement.
Since then, Andrew has reportedly been financially supported by private funds from the sovereign's private estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as an annual income from his Royal Navy pension.
It was previously reported that Andrew was to receive an annual sum of £249,000 from his late mother before she died.
However, members of the royal family have reportedly been warned to expect less money from the Duchy.
A source told The Mail Online: "He’s not being explicitly kicked out but it’s expected that he won’t be able to afford the maintenance. Royal Lodge has a swimming pool, 98 acres of land and is already in need of some repair.
"They’ve been told their subsidy, vital for maintaining Royal Lodge, will be cut as soon as April.”
The King is believed to be keen to cut outgoings, and is said to have ordered a review of how the Duchy funds will be used.
Andrew's current residence, Royal Lodge, boasts 30 rooms, and is located three miles from Windsor Castle.
It is rumoured to be worth about £30 million, but Andrew lives there under a lease, which is equivalent to £250 a week.
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
-
