Prince Harry ‘plotting to bring down the monarchy’ claims royal expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and his alleged feuds with the royal family, including the reported on-going fall out with his brother Prince William, has been the top of the headlines in recent months – in fact, years.

Now, royal biographer, Angela Levin, has accused the 37-year-old royal of wanting to “destroy” the royal family, two years after he left the fold and his royal duties in favour of setting up a life in American with wife Meghan Markle, their three-year-old son Archie – who celebrated his birthday on 6 May – and 11-month-old daughter Lilibet.

“}” data-sheets-userformat=”{“2″:513,”3”:{“1″:0},”12″:0}”><script src=”https://cdn.jwplayer.com/players/AZPxCTMu-oEjUOoyp.js”></script>

Speaking on GB News, Angela said: “He’s plotting, one step after the other, trying to bring the monarchy down.

“What else is he trying to do? He’s trying to destroy it.”

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

In recent weeks Harry jetted back to the UK for a secret visit to see his grandmother, ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in which he has claimed he was discussing her protection.

However, Harry: A Biography of the Prince author has hinted this is a front, and though he wants to give the illusion he is caring for his grandmother, it is the opposite.

She continued: “He says his brother and father are trapped, he’s absolutely must be upsetting the Queen, he pretends he wants to look after her, but he’s not there when he wants to.

“It’s all some sort of nasty game I think, it’s plotting, it’s some sort of chess.”

Meanwhile, the Queen has confirmed only working members of the royal family will be present by her side for the annual celebration Trooping the Colour on June 2, which will kickstart a whole host of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Her Majesty’s impressive 70-year reign.

This means Harry, Meghan, and their two children, as well as Prince Andrew, will not be standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, though they may have a role in other events over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

However, it has been reported this decision doesn’t sit well with Harry, who doesn’t want to be “excluded” from the engagements.