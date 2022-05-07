Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘desperate not to be excluded’ from Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen has recently announced non-working members of the royal family will not be standing by her side on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour, which falls on 2 June and will kickstart the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Though there has been growing speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the royal engagements over the four-day weekend, with clams the couple have been told to “stay away”, the 96-year-old monarch has made up her mind.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – are reportedly not happy with the “downgraded role” as they do not want to be “excluded” from the upcoming events.

Biographer, Tom Bower, told The Mail Online: “They have been forced to accept a downgraded role – grouped with all the other VIPs – but are clearly desperate not to be excluded. If the Palace is not remarkably careful, the Sussexes will milk the celebrations for their own benefit.

“Hopefully, the Sussexes will be kept firmly in check to avoid their selfish interests dominating the celebration of the Queen’s awe-inspiring service to Britain.”

Royal author, Angela Levin, believes the Queen’s decision to include solely working royals on the balcony is a “great decision” to avoid anyone else taking the limelight away from Her Majesty who is celebrating the major milestone – and is the first monarch to reign for 70 years.

She told the publication: “It will have such a different positive atmosphere if there are working royals who support Her Majesty.

“The focus will be on them and how they behave, which the Jubilee shouldn’t be about.”

While Harry, 37, and 40-year-old Meghan have been snubbed from standing on the platform, there are reports they will be involved in other celebrations over that weekend, although the royal family have remained tight lipped about the goings on for the weekend.

There are also growing concerns over Her Majesty’s welfare and commitments for the four-day bank holiday weekend, with contingency plans in place to ensure her safety and comfort for the forthcoming engagements.

In recent weeks, the Queen has withdrawn from public appearances, including the annual Commonwealth Service, though she did attend the memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip in March, due to health concerns.