Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud has been going on longer than we thought

Harry has always 'vented' about his brother

Prince Harry has reportedly had an issue with Prince William for many years, and has “vented” about his sibling for many years.

Royal biographer, Tina Brown, has had a pent up anger towards the Duke of Cambridge brewing for many years, even prior to Harry and Meghan quitting the royal family and the royal duties, in favour of a life in America in 2020.

The 37-year-old royal’s upset allegedly stems from feeling his sibling was “hogging the best briefs”.

Tina writes in The Palace Papers: Inside The House of Windsor – The Truth and The Turmoil: “When he wasn’t venting about William, he was pouring out resentments about Charles.

“Friction between the brothers escalated over their professional alignments.William knew he had to be respectful of hierarchy when it came to his father’s ownership of the environmental platform, but he was less willing to accede to his brother.”

It has been said making William the patron of Tusk Trust in 2015 , a charity which aims to protect endangered species and their habitats, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Quoting a friend of the royal brothers, Tina shared: “Harry was a very, very angry man. I think those were absolutely Olympic rows.”

Royal expert thinks the rift has heightened more so in recent years, as she has claimed the Sussexes are “addicted to drama”.

Speaking previously to the Telegraph, Tina said: “[Meghan and Harry] are addicted to drama.”

“Harry is completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed.

“I do question how it will end. [Maybe] he’ll wake up and realise he’s living in Goop and he has to get the hell out, go down the pub and see his friends.”

Prince Harry has since hit out at the royal family in recent interview, in which he reveals the reason he visited London earlier this month was to see the Queen as he questions her protection.

However, this comment has angered many of his royal relatives.