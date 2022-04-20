Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK together for the first time since 2020.

During their visit, they had a secret meeting with Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Charles, too, where they discussed Harry’s ongoing charity commitments and when HM might be meeting her granddaughter, Lilibet.

They were passing through the UK on the way to the Invictus Games, which was held in The Hague, The Netherlands.

Now, Harry has spoken out again about his meeting with The Queen. He broke his initial silence yesterday while telling the BBC she would be at the Invictus Games if she could.

Sharing that it was “really nice to catch up” with his grandmother, he went on to add that she was on “great form” and demonstrated her “great sense of humour.”

“Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her,” Prince Harry said to NBC Today presenter Hoda Kotb.

Continuing on, he said: “Both Meghan and I had tea with her – it was really nice to catch up.”

He also added that he’d been trying to “protect” his grandmother and further ensure she is surrounded by the right people, saying: “I’m just making sure she’s protected and [has] got the right people around her.”

Whether this is a general comment or a nod to a specific family member or circumstance is unknown.

While relations may have been strained since the couple formally stepped down from their duties as official working Royals, the meeting with The Monarch appears to be an attempt to reconcile their relationship.

Some Royal aides have described the secret visit as an “olive branch.”

The full interview with NBC Today is set to air later in the week, and a short promo video also shows the Prince discussing family life with his two children, Archie and Lilibet, and how he’s adjusted to fatherhood, too.

It’s believed that Meghan had to sit the interview out as she had already returned home to be with the children.

The Invictus Games visit marks the longest period Meghan has been away from the children since Lilibet was born, she shared with a presenter earlier in the week.