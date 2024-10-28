Prince Harry has spoken out about what differentiates Meghan Markle from other royal women

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from their reported European holiday home purchase to their movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, they never fail to make headlines.

It is Meghan Markle who has been particularly front and centre, with everything from her red carpet statements and working habits, to her involvement with the Suits podcast, going viral.

And with the Duchess set to launch her new Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, later this season, that shows no signs of slowing down soon.

This week, it was Prince Harry's words about his wife that got the world talking, after footage from his 2023 interview with ABC's Michael Strahan resurfaced on TikTok.

The now viral clip sees Prince Harry opening up about Markle joining the fold. And while discussing her acting career and subsequent fame, with the Duchess already self-made having starred in Suits, Prince Harry went on to explain how that differentiated Markle from other royal women.

"Previous women marrying into or having relationships with members of the royal family, they're coming in almost with a blank slate," the 40-year-old explained in the resurfaced interview clip. "And it gives the British press an opportunity to cast them in a particular role.

"When Meghan came into the fold they tried to do that to her as well," he continued. "But she was coming into a relationship with me in her mid-thirties.

"She had a very public career of which millions of people knew who she was because they'd been following her, but this time fans and people that knew Meghan were pushing back and saying that's categorically false," he continued. "You can't say that based on the fact we know who she is."

