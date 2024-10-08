The 'deliberate statements' Meghan made on the red carpet this week, according to a body language expert

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children&#039;s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan Markle is making some "deliberate statements" with her latest appearance, according to one body language expert.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise solo appearance at the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on 5 October. For the occasion, she modified the stunning red dress she first wore at a gala appearance with Prince Harry in 2021, this time wearing the gown without its train.

"Meghan’s sudden appearance on the red carpet here seems to show some body language and styling choices that involve the kind of changes that might be making a few deliberate statements," Judi James remarked, speaking to the Mirror.

"Her non-verbal signalling is all about looking coy, slightly vulnerable and even slightly shy. Although she seems to be on her usual form when it comes to placement and direction, her actual posing performances for the cameras lack her usual levels of confidence and assertiveness."

Kelly McKee Zajfen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Meghan Markle and Kelly McKee Zajfen pose at the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on 5 October.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Judi explained that Meghan also seemed to utilise her interactions with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen on the red carpet to hide slightly.

"When she spots her friend on the red carpet she throws both hands out and joins her, clasping her hand to register friend-based bonding while also putting her hand underneath in the more passive position as though she is keen to let her friend take the lead," Judi said.

"She even pulls her friend’s hand in front of her own torso to hold it like a protective barrier, in the kind of move you might see from a shy child."

Following the event, Meghan issued a statement on Sussex.com about her appearance at the gala and her commitment to the cause of children's health care.

"The evening was a resounding success, reminding us all of the power of community support in improving the lives of those in need," the statement read. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to CHLA and everyone involved for their dedication and generosity. Together, we can continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families."

For his part, Prince Harry has also been attending more events solo in recent weeks, including on a short visit to South Africa last week. He was also in the U.K. recently, but didn't meet with his father or brother at the time.

