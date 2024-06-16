Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking for a permanent home in the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world.

The couple may have left the UK, stepping down from their senior royal roles back in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California, but they are still more talked about than ever.

In fact, from their recent four-day Invictus Games tour of Nigeria to the launch of Meghan Markle's new American Riviera Orchard brand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all anyone can talk about.

This week it was surprising news that made the couple headlines, as a royal expert reported that they were looking for a permanent UK base.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, via the Mirror, Prince Harry "misses some aspects of his old life" in London, particularly his friends, and is "determined" to find a UK base.

"Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles," the royal author reported. "Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK."

It is not known whether the base would be chiefly for Prince Harry, or for the Sussex family as a whole, with the Duke and Duchess, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet often travelling together.

Only time will tell, but the news does come amid reports that Prince Archie is becoming increasingly interested in his UK family connections.

"King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him," explained Quinn earlier this year. "Many of Archie's books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle.

"Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle," the expert went on to report, adding that the 5-year-old is now apparently desperate to visit the UK with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.