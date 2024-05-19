Prince Archie is reportedly interested in the royals and "loves" that his grandfather "lives in a castle"
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - something that was no exception this month as the couple took part in a high profile four-day tour of Nigeria, to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games.
Yes, from Prince Harry's moving words to Meghan Markle's elegant tour wardrobe, the Duke and Duchess have been all anyone can talk about.
It it their Montecito home life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet that has been making the most news however, with their eldest celebrating his 5th birthday just last week.
And while it is not known how the family of four marked the day, it has been reported that Archie's grandfather King Charles was keen to be involved.
According to royal expert Tom Quinn, via The Mirror, Prince Archie is starting to develop an interest in his royal connections - particularly the fact that his grandfather lives in a castle.
"King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him," explained Quinn. "Many of Archie's books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle.
"Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle," the expert went on to report, adding that the 5-year-old is now apparently desperate to visit the UK with Prince Harry.
Quinn went on to allege that this is a source of concern for the Sussexes, with the Duchess not wanting Britain "to become a longed-for fantasy for her son".
King Charles is reportedly "desperate to show he cares and he wants to be an indulgent grandparent," Quinn continued, before adding that "Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd's hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie's growing interest in his royal connections."
The Sussexes are reported to have asked for Archie to be given a more simple present, but it is not known what the final gift in question was.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
