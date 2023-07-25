Inside Harry and Meghan's "crisis of purpose" after their Spotify deal ends, according to a royal author

As you've probably heard by now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal ended unexpectedly recently.

Since then, it's been slightly unclear where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to take their careers next. They do still have an ongoing deal with Netflix, though, and Meghan recently signed with a top talent agency, so we can probably expect more developments on that front. Still, for royal author Tom Bower, the Sussexes are likely a little lost at the moment.

"Harry and Meghan are experiencing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose and a crisis of finance," he told OK!. "Who are they, what are they going to do in the future? I think they’ve exhausted their possibilities and have hit a brick wall."

Tom also addressed the possibility of the Sussexes coming back to England from California, touching on the reports that Harry may have talked to his family in London — as well as to Meghan — about a potential return. However, Tom thinks this is unlikely to materialise.

"I think Harry’s offer will ultimately be rejected," he said.

"I doubt William and Kate can forgive Harry. I don’t think he can come back — he’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further."

For Tom, Meghan would be unlikely to want to go back to the UK for many reasons as well.

"I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion," he said. "She’s not close to William and Kate, and in my opinion, London was just a stepping stone for her. I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace."

While "small, poky flat" was likely said as a tongue-in-cheek remark, we would still like to point out here that we doubt lodgings in Kensington Palace would be anything but grand — though that's not the point, of course.

Since 2020, the Sussexes have made a life for themselves in Montecito, California, where they live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Now the question is how they decide to move forward with their work projects, but we're sure they'll come up with something!

