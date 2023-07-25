Inside Harry and Meghan's "crisis of purpose" after their Spotify deal ends, according to a royal author
They're not sure where to go from here
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As you've probably heard by now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal ended unexpectedly recently.
Since then, it's been slightly unclear where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to take their careers next. They do still have an ongoing deal with Netflix, though, and Meghan recently signed with a top talent agency, so we can probably expect more developments on that front. Still, for royal author Tom Bower, the Sussexes are likely a little lost at the moment.
"Harry and Meghan are experiencing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose and a crisis of finance," he told OK!. "Who are they, what are they going to do in the future? I think they’ve exhausted their possibilities and have hit a brick wall."
Tom also addressed the possibility of the Sussexes coming back to England from California, touching on the reports that Harry may have talked to his family in London — as well as to Meghan — about a potential return. However, Tom thinks this is unlikely to materialise.
"I think Harry’s offer will ultimately be rejected," he said.
"I doubt William and Kate can forgive Harry. I don’t think he can come back — he’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further."
For Tom, Meghan would be unlikely to want to go back to the UK for many reasons as well.
"I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion," he said. "She’s not close to William and Kate, and in my opinion, London was just a stepping stone for her. I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace."
While "small, poky flat" was likely said as a tongue-in-cheek remark, we would still like to point out here that we doubt lodgings in Kensington Palace would be anything but grand — though that's not the point, of course.
Since 2020, the Sussexes have made a life for themselves in Montecito, California, where they live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Now the question is how they decide to move forward with their work projects, but we're sure they'll come up with something!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
This throwback photo of Princess Kate has really surprised royal fans
Yeehaw?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift laughed so hard while singing a song that's allegedly about Kanye West
We're laughing with her
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What it feels like... sleeping with your best friend
Two women share what it's like to cross that line with someone you know very, very well...
By Ally Head
-
Prince George received a pretty lavish £18k gift from King Charles
Fit for a royal!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Kate asked for the late Queen's permission to put their family above royal duty
"Kate wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate is "aware of the pressure of raising George," royal expert says
He's a King-in-waiting, after all
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate sent Prince WIlliam "flatteringly intense signals" at Wimbledon, behavioural expert says
Ooh la la!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared the sweetest tribute to wife Princess Beatrice on their anniversary
We reckon he quite likes her
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate will "fight fire with fire" if Harry and Meghan make any more royal revelations, source says
"Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate have to follow some strict rules when it comes to Adelaide Cottage
The couple moved into the property last August
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Diana turned to Prince William for support during "marital problems," royal expert claims
"He would famously pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door to try to comfort her."
By Iris Goldsztajn