Meghan Markle tipped to land a major role in this Hollywood movie

During her acting career, Meghan Markle was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits. While she retired from the screen following her engagement to Prince Harry, she has since appeared on a number of small screen projects, including providing the voiceover for Disney's Elephant.

But the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly set to return to her acting career with a role in a huge Hollywood movie.

According to to the Express, Meghan is rumoured to be linked to an £80 million Netflix project linked to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

So what is the movie, we hear you ask?

As per the report, Meghan could be taking on the lead role in a sequel to The Bodyguard.

The iconic film was released in 1992 and saw the late Whitney Houston star alongside Kevin Costner in the production. The plot sees a former secret service agent take on the role of bodyguard for the singer, and eventually the pair fall in love.

It has been reported the I Wanna Dance With Somebody hitmaker's role was once offered to Princess Diana, but she never took the role.

Now, over three decades later, Kevin Costner has reportedly pitched the idea of a follow up, which could see Meghan star in the production.

An insider told New Idea magazine: "The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit."

Back in 2012, Kevin teased that a spin-off could be in the works.

Speaking previously, he said: "The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2", and instead of Whitney as the love interest, Diana was the vision.

Kevin recalled his conversation with Diana - who tragically passed away in 1997 - about the possibility of starring in the movie.

He previously told PEOPLE: "I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question: ‘Are we going to have, like a kissing scene?' She said it in a very respectful way.

"I said: 'Yeah. There’s going to be a little bit of [kissing], but we can make that okay too.'"

However, Diana did not go ahead with the movie as it wasn't the right time in her life.

Kevin retold Diana's reaction, and claimed her response to the offer was: "Look, my life is maybe going to become my own at some point. Go ahead and do this script, and when it's ready I'll be in a really good spot."

It has yet to be confirmed if The Bodyguard sequel will go ahead, and if Meghan has been offered a role in the production, but, as always, as soon as we know more we will keep you posted.