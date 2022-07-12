Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

He’s been a champion for the cause for ages.

Mental health is one of Prince Harry’s main areas of focus, which is why his job as Chief Impact Officer (CIO) at Silicon Valley start-up BetterUp is such a great fit for the royal.

The Duke of Sussex took up the position in March 2021, and has since been involved in a variety of initiatives with the company. His latest project comes to us in the form of a short film, which aims to shed a further light on the importance of mental health — or as Harry and BetterUp would have it, “mental fitness.”

The Prince opens the video by saying the inspirational words: “We all have greatness within us. Mental fitness helps us unlock it. It’s an ongoing practice, where you approach your mind as something to flex, not fix. I want to introduce you to a few people, whose stories can inspire us in our own growth through mental fitness.”

Throughout the five-minute video, the Duke sits down with three inspirational figures to ask them about their definition of mental fitness: Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, organisational psychologist Adam Grant, and BetterUp member Blu Mendoza.

Commenting on this new video and initiative, Prince Harry said: “Almost every day, I hear from people who have realised that when we proactively care for our mental health, as we do our physical health, we can equip ourselves with incredible tools and resources to unlock our full potential and take on new challenges. This is all about normalising training and healthy practices for our minds.”

Prince Harry has been vocal about his own experience of mental health for years. He has even admitted that, even though parenting obviously makes it difficult, he tries to still prioritise self-care wherever he can. He previously listed some of his favourite ways to decompress: “[a] workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate.”

It looks like being in California has been immensely helpful for the couple and their children’s wellbeing.