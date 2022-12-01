Meghan and Harry "never wanted" to star in a Netflix doc, royal expert says

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned their royal exit, filming a docuseries about their lives was never on the agenda, a royal columnist has claimed.

Still, Harry & Meghan, directed by Liz Garbus, is set for its Netflix release on 8 December, and a new trailer was unveiled on Thursday.

"The thing to remember is that Harry and Meghan never really wanted to do this project," Richard Eden, the Daily Mail's Diary Editor said (via Express).

"When they signed up for Netflix, it was to make a programme. They had this vision of sort of being like Barack and Michelle Obama and making very worthy documentaries.

"That's already gone by the by. Harry's made a programme about his Invictus Project for injured servicemen. We don't have a broadcast yet planned for that.

"And Meghan's big project, which was a children's animated programme called Pearl, that's been candled together."

The projects Richard is referring to here are Prince Harry's documentary, Heart of Invictus—which will tell the stories of the injured servicemen and woman who compete in Harry's Invictus Games—and Meghan Markle's Pearl—an animated series which saw a 12-year-old girl find inspiration from influential women through history. The former still doesn't have a release date and the latter, as Richard said, was officially cancelled earlier this year.

"So, the first thing we're seeing is a reality show, a docuseries about them," the editor added.

"This has not been made by Archewell. This is very much a Netflix project.

"For everyone, you can imagine Harry and Meghan being nervous about the reaction."

Royal insiders have expressed concern over this docuseries, since we don't know how much the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will choose to reveal.

Interestingly, the duchess somewhat distanced herself from the project during an interview with Variety, in which she said: "It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."