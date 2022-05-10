Prince Harry shows off his acting skills in a new video promoting eco-friendly tourism

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It looks as though Prince Harry could be following in Meghan Markle’s footsteps as he is flexing his acting skills in a new promotional video fro eco-friendly travel.

Playing himself in the clip, the Duke of Sussex is joined by Our Flag Means Death actor Rhys Darby for the five minute video which was filmed in New Zealand.

The short film is promoting sustainable travel, and Harry is seen enjoying a run outdoors when suddenly a ‘the rating agent’ appears and gives the Prince a review based on how much of an eco-friendly tourist he is, initially giving him three out of five stars as he only used one out of twelve towels, bought local honey and didn’t keep the tap running while brushing his teeth.

Harry is also seen wearing a ‘girl-dad’ printed t-shirt, which is a sweet tribute to his daughter Lilibet.

You can watch the full clip below.

Travalyst is a sustainability website founded by Harry in 2019. The company is partnered with Expedia, Skyscanner and Google to name just a few.

Back in September 2019, when the couple still used their Instagram account, Harry explained the new venture: ‘We are excited to announce the launch of Travalyst, a global initiative striving to change the impact of tourism, for good.

‘We believe in the power and importance of travel. We also have a shared responsibility to our planet and to each other.’

Harry writes that while he is not ‘a tourism or business expert’, he has ‘noticed something alarming.’

He writes in the Instagram caption: ‘I am one of those people fortunate enough to have a platform and I want to use it to tackle hard problems, in the hope of finding solutions…and that’s how Travalyst was born.’

The website highlights the impact of international travel and focuses on protecting wildlife, preserving the environment, tourism growth and thriving communities.

What do you make of Prince Harry’s acting skills?