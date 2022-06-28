Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning a second interview with Oprah?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all interview with Oprah sent shockwaves across the globe, with the couple opening up about their lives and experiences as royals during the two hour segment which aired in early 2021.

Meghan spoke candidly about her mental health and the intense pressures of media scrutiny, and Harry also discussed his relationships with Prince Charles and Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also revealed there were ‘concerns’ from family members over the colour of their son Archie’s skin when Meghan was pregnant, leading the Palace to release a statement shortly afterwards saying that the family was ‘saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan’ and that ‘issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.’

Following the interview, Prince Charles wanted to release a ‘point by point response’ and Prince William told reporters: ‘We are very much not a racist family.’

Months later, speculation mounted that Harry and Meghan may be involved in a second interview, and while insiders claim that this would ‘push the royals to breaking point’ their recent trip to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations appeared to settle royal rift rumours.

However, insiders are once again questioning whether the Sussexes will grant another special with Oprah following photographs of them visiting the chat show host’s home this weekend.

The couple were snapped driving to Oprah’s £81 million mansion in Montecito, California, which is a five minute drive from their own home. Sources told the DailyMail.com that they were there for around an hour before leaving.

Harry and Meghan are said to be good friends with Oprah, but it seems their visit has fuelled speculation that they may be working together again – although the Sussexes have not yet commented on the possibility of another interview.

The Prince is currently penning his memoir, due to be released later this year, which he hopes will ‘help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.’