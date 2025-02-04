Netflix boss opens up about Harry and Meghan's future with the streaming giant

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future with Netflix is bright, per one of the streamer's execs.

There have been rumours over the years that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's contract with Netflix wasn't looking good, and could suffer the same fate as their partnership with Spotify.

However, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria is really optimistic about the royal couple's future with the streaming giant.

"We have Meghan's new show coming out, which is great," Bela told the Daily Mail.

"It is such a great take on a lifestyle show and showcase for California, Montecito and nature. It really has great takeaways. I was like 'oh my God, I want to really do that pasta.' There's really easy great takeaways on life. I am really excited about that coming out."

The show in question is the Duchess' With Love, Meghan, which is slated for release on the platform on 4 March. It was originally planned for release on 15 January, but was delayed amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. It's a cooking and lifestyle show, which will feature guest stars including Mindy Kaling, Delfina Blaquier and Abigail Spencer.

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

And Bela spilled on another Netflix project of Meghan's: the film adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune. That said, she wasn't able to confirm whether the project will 100% come to fruition.

"It is in development," she explained to the Mail. "It is a great book, she had it and we are happy to do it.

"And we have things in development. Everyone is excited about what is coming. I am really excited for her show."

News broke in the summer of 2023 that Harry and Meghan had acquired the film rights to the romance novel, and we really hope the adaptation moves forward!

As for their history with Netflix so far, the couple has released the documentary about their lives Harry & Meghan (2022), as well as one about the Invictus Games titled Heart of Invictus (2023), and one about polo, fittingly titled Polo (2024).

But it's not all been plain-sailing within the partnership, as Meghan's planned animated series for Netflix, Pearl, was cancelled circa 2022.

All uphill from here?

