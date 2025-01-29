Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly shifting gears after pursuing what many royal commentators have called a 'professional separation'. Over the last few months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to be focusing on their solo ventures in order to differentiate their work and ongoing projects. However, the couple will now be coming back together in the coming months with plans to attend more events together.

This change in strategy comes after the Sussexes were attended a number of functions solo late last year, including Meghan's Thanksgiving dinner - hosted on behalf of Archewell - and Harry promoting the 2025 Invictus games in Vancouver. The couple recently hired a new PR firm, Three Gate Strategies, which one source has claimed could be the reasoning behind the shift.

The insider told Express: "There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family. The Sussexes have decided to step back a little and let Ashley [Hansen, Harry and Meghan's former head of communications] take the reins on their PR plan."

Putting the plan in motion, the Duke and Duchess will both attend the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver on 8th February, whereas Harry was originally going to travel alone to Canada for the event.

"It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event," the source added. "The Invictus Games is a Sussex initiative and something they want their children to continue once they get older."

The Invictus Games are one of the projects closest to Prince Harry's heart. He founded the games in 2014 for sick and injured veterans who wanted to compete in sports contests.

Harry and Meghan recently came together to offer help to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. As well as opening their home to friends who had to evacuate, they are also reportedly planning a fundraiser to help victims.