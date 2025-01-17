A Hollywood A-lister has opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as neighbours

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from their relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors to their upcoming Netflix TV show, With Love Meghan, they never fail to make headlines.

This week, it was their home life in Montecito, California that got the world talking, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both playing an active role in the relief efforts amid the neighbouring Los Angeles wild fires.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The devastating wild fires have raged across Los Angeles for more than 10 days, destroying over 12,000 buildings and displacing thousands. And with over 170,000 people still under evacuation notices, the community has come together in support.

Among them have been the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the royal couple spotted on multiple occasions working on the ground with local organisations in the fire's aftermath, as well as sharing important information online.

"If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do," the Duke and Duchess posted to Sussex.com, urging Californians to open their homes. "And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess have since been praised for their efforts, with one of their A-list neighbours, Sharon Stone, even speaking out about their "caring" role in the community.

"You know, the thing about them that is so great is they didn't come here to live off of our community, they came here to be a part of our community," the 66-year-old Basic Instinct actress explained in a recent interview, when asked about her royal neighbours. "My friend said she was sitting in her car and they bicycled across the street and waved at her while she was sitting at the red light."

Stone continued: "They're a part of our community, they've become a giving, caring, participating part of our community. They're not here to be like 'Would you like to kiss my butt?'"

We will continue to update this story.