Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are expecting' an apology from the royal family
"I think they could be feeling very sore about this."
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
With King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) fast approaching, many royal fans are wondering whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the celebrations in the UK later this year.
The monarch will be officially sworn in on Saturday 6th May, also his grandson Archie's 4th birthday (opens in new tab), and Charles announced a bank holiday weekend to mark the festivities.
It was reported that the King 'has to invite' Harry and Meghan or it could be a 'bad PR move' (opens in new tab) - but during an interview with Tom Bradby for ITV, Harry would not confirm if he would make the trip overseas, saying: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."
In recent months, Harry and Meghan have spoken publicly about their time as senior royals through their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), Harry's memoir Spare and various interviews the Duke gave to promote the book.
He has detailed his experiences, his fractured relationships with his Charles and William (opens in new tab), and the difficulties Meghan faced at the Palace.
However, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti has claimed that the Duke and Duchess may 'expect' an apology - and the royal family could temporarily ease tensions to ensure that the historic moment isn't overshadowed by family dramas.
He told Us Weekly: "I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation … I think because they don’t want it to upstage what’s going on on that very important day.
"Whether or not that’s possible is one thing, and whether or not it’s lasting is another thing. Even if they do manage to make some form of peace, it might be temporary. I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for them as a family — and more broadly, for the nation and for the Institution — to forgive what’s happened."
Sacerdoti also added that while 'Harry and Meghan have said they're expecting an apology', many of the individuals mentioned in Spare have 'come out of the book so badly... so broadly criticised by Harry... that I think they could be feeling very sore about this.'
He added: "Above all else, I think they might also be feeling that they just want to keep quiet because they don’t wanna provoke any more of this sort of thing, which is damaging not just to them emotionally and personally, but to the nation, because this is an attack effectively on part of the Constitution of Great Britain."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Best sexy Valentine's gifts for couples: 9 ideas to treat your partner
Spice up your sex life this Valentine's Day
By Grace Lindsay
-
12 of the best Galentine's Day gift ideas for your besties
Spread the love with our selection of the best Galentine's Day gifts
By Grace Lindsay
-
Ryan Reynolds brought his daughter James to watch his football team play
Love this!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William is "not as confident" as Princess Kate, body language expert says
Interesting!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre is not fake, according to a photographer who has handled it
Ghislaine Maxwell claimed it was 'fake' during an interview from prison
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry to attend major influential event just weeks after the release of memoir Spare
Prince Harry to make an appearance at a two-day summit in America in March with tickets costing $995
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
George and Charlotte's unusual nickname for William is actually hilarious
Amazing.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How Meghan Markle has kept busy following "Spare" release
She's laying low
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate and William seemed "completely unfazed" by Prince Harry drama during latest engagement, expert says
They're keeping calm
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate weren't as skilled as each other during food bank visit, apparently
The friendly competition continues
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate have 'worked out' Charlotte's role as the 'spare' according to royal insider
Harry voiced his concerns for Charlotte and Louis in a recent interview
By Jadie Troy-Pryde