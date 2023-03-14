William "will be polite" to Harry and Meghan at the coronation, royal expert says
Makes sense
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Many commentators are starting to think of the King's coronation as the Platinum Jubilee 2.0 in terms of what kind of reception Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can expect. That is, the royals will be gracious towards the Sussexes, but not needlessly friendly, according to these experts.
One potential interaction that's sure to make onlookers feel nervous is the one between Princes William and Harry, after the publication of the latter's explosive memoir Spare.
Speaking to OK!, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed it would "take some sort of tragedy for [Harry and William] to ever to be friends again" (via Express).
That said, Ingrid added: "William will be polite to Harry and Meghan in public.
"That’s part of his role, to put on a good [front] in public, and he will. Because everyone will be looking!"
The expert shared a similar prediction about the rest of the royals. "The family will be charming," she said. "They’ll be frightfully nice but cold. There will be no intimacy but they’ll put on a good act.”
Of course, all of these predictions would only apply if Harry and Meghan chose to attend the historical event in the first place.
The California-based couple have confirmed that they were invited, but as of yet have refused to say whether they will accept the invitation.
"I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a rep for the Sussexes said.
"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."
Meanwhile, a royal insider previously said that if they decide to attend the event, "they will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives."
They added: "One said to me, 'I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.'
"Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them."
Oh, dear.
-
Salma Hayek Pinault's daughter just wore her mum's iconic '90s dress to the Oscars
Just wait until you see Salma in the look.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Justin Bieber allegedly looked "tormented" at the Oscars after-party amid drama
He was having an off night, apparently
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
8 best sunrise alarm clocks to help you wake up naturally this spring
Struggling to get out of bed in the morning? We've got just what you need...
By Grace Lindsay
-
Sarah Ferguson broke royal ranks to share her thoughts on "Spare"
She kept it ambiguous
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan will be given 'the cold shoulder' by royal family if they attend Charles' coronation
One reportedly said: "I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle showed support to a women's refuge on International Women's Day
This is lovely
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Wait, is Sarah Ferguson presenting an Oscar on Sunday?
OMG
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
One royal family member hasn't been invited to the coronation yet
Interesting...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Ferguson thinks the Queen's ghost visits her corgis
She and Prince Andrew look after Muick and Sandy now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate paid a touching tribute to the Queen this week
She honoured the late monarch with a sweet sartorial nod
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William and Princess Kate could move into Andrew's Royal Lodge after Sussex eviction, royal expert claims
They just moved into Adelaide Cottage last summer
By Iris Goldsztajn