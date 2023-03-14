William "will be polite" to Harry and Meghan at the coronation, royal expert says

Many commentators are starting to think of the King's coronation as the Platinum Jubilee 2.0 in terms of what kind of reception Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can expect. That is, the royals will be gracious towards the Sussexes, but not needlessly friendly, according to these experts.

One potential interaction that's sure to make onlookers feel nervous is the one between Princes William and Harry, after the publication of the latter's explosive memoir Spare.

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed it would "take some sort of tragedy for [Harry and William] to ever to be friends again" (via Express).

That said, Ingrid added: "William will be polite to Harry and Meghan in public.

"That’s part of his role, to put on a good [front] in public, and he will. Because everyone will be looking!"

The expert shared a similar prediction about the rest of the royals. "The family will be charming," she said. "They’ll be frightfully nice but cold. There will be no intimacy but they’ll put on a good act.”

Of course, all of these predictions would only apply if Harry and Meghan chose to attend the historical event in the first place.

The California-based couple have confirmed that they were invited, but as of yet have refused to say whether they will accept the invitation.

"I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a rep for the Sussexes said.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Meanwhile, a royal insider previously said that if they decide to attend the event, "they will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives."

They added: "One said to me, 'I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.'

"Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them."

Oh, dear.