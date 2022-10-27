Royals are "very worried" about "damage" Harry's memoir could do, expert says
'It seems unlikely the most controversial parts will have been removed.'
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry's memoir release appears set for 10 January, after months of delay and even cancellation rumours.
The book, titled SPARE - seemingly a nod to being deemed a 'spare to the heir' - is sure to fly off the shelves, something which members of the Royal Family are likely quite concerned about.
"Harry has promised to give an accurate telling of his life but of course, people have been worried his recollections may vary from those of others in his family," royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express.
"We will eventually get to see if they vary from those in his Netflix production and the interviews he and Meghan Markle have given as well since leaving the UK."
According to Jonathan, the Sussexes may have been cross-checking their various interviews and projects to make sure nobody accuses them of not telling the whole truth.
The expert thinks the release date isn't the most strategic, but the book is still expected to sell in huge numbers.
"They’ve missed the opportunity to sell it as a possible Christmas gift but no doubt it will still do well," Jonathan commented.
"The Royal Family will continue to be very worried about what is in it and the damage it could do. The new release date will have given them the opportunity to make changes but it seems unlikely all the most damaging or controversial parts will have been totally removed."
For Jonathan, the memoir will be a hit with royal fans who can't wait to hear the inside story of Harry's life up until now, noting that there is 'still massive interest in his life', including what it was like growing up in the royal household and the fall out from Charles and Diana's marriage.
Spare is set for release on 10th January 2023 and is available for pre-order.
-
Beauty advent calendars 2022 - fan favourites Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic and Liberty are still available to buy (but be quick)
Beauty advent calendars at their best
By Katie Thomas
-
From Scratch: The tear-jerking Netflix series you need to watch now
Get your tissues ready
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Matthew Perry on which Friend support him 'most' through addiction
'I’m really grateful to her for that.’
By Megan C. Hills
-
Meghan Markle to attend charity dinner to speak on ‘the power of women’
Proceeds from the event will help to support vulnerable women
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
King Charles is planning to sell the Queen's horses
He inherited 14 horses following her death
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Meghan Markle has renewed this 'ritual' since royal departure
It's pretty relatable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
George, Charlotte and Louis' Halloween activities sound adorable
We're jealous...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's royal plans after children's half-term break
The Waleses have had some well-deserved family time
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Consort Camilla has flown to India to stay at a wellbeing retreat
It focusses on Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy
By Sarah Finley
-
Why Prince William is stepping in to help with King Charles' coronation
He wants to ensure the event reflects modern Britain
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The Crown’s new season would have ‘destroyed’ the Queen
It will be released on Netflix in November
By Maisie Bovingdon