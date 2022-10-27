Royals are "very worried" about "damage" Harry's memoir could do, expert says

'It seems unlikely the most controversial parts will have been removed.'

Prince Harry visits the NHS Manchester Resilience Hub
(Image credit: Chris Jackson / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Harry's memoir release appears set for 10 January, after months of delay and even cancellation rumours.

The book, titled SPARE - seemingly a nod to being deemed a 'spare to the heir' - is sure to fly off the shelves, something which members of the Royal Family are likely quite concerned about.

"Harry has promised to give an accurate telling of his life but of course, people have been worried his recollections may vary from those of others in his family," royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express.

"We will eventually get to see if they vary from those in his Netflix production and the interviews he and Meghan Markle have given as well since leaving the UK."

According to Jonathan, the Sussexes may have been cross-checking their various interviews and projects to make sure nobody accuses them of not telling the whole truth.

The expert thinks the release date isn't the most strategic, but the book is still expected to sell in huge numbers.

"They’ve missed the opportunity to sell it as a possible Christmas gift but no doubt it will still do well," Jonathan commented.

"The Royal Family will continue to be very worried about what is in it and the damage it could do. The new release date will have given them the opportunity to make changes but it seems unlikely all the most damaging or controversial parts will have been totally removed."

For Jonathan, the memoir will be a hit with royal fans who can't wait to hear the inside story of Harry's life up until now, noting that there is 'still massive interest in his life', including what it was like growing up in the royal household and the fall out from Charles and Diana's marriage.

Spare is set for release on 10th January 2023 and is available for pre-order.

TOPICS
Royal family Prince Harry
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸