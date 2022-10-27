Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry's memoir release appears set for 10 January, after months of delay and even cancellation rumours.

The book, titled SPARE - seemingly a nod to being deemed a 'spare to the heir' - is sure to fly off the shelves, something which members of the Royal Family are likely quite concerned about.

"Harry has promised to give an accurate telling of his life but of course, people have been worried his recollections may vary from those of others in his family," royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express.

"We will eventually get to see if they vary from those in his Netflix production and the interviews he and Meghan Markle have given as well since leaving the UK."

According to Jonathan, the Sussexes may have been cross-checking their various interviews and projects to make sure nobody accuses them of not telling the whole truth.

The expert thinks the release date isn't the most strategic, but the book is still expected to sell in huge numbers.

"They’ve missed the opportunity to sell it as a possible Christmas gift but no doubt it will still do well," Jonathan commented.

"The Royal Family will continue to be very worried about what is in it and the damage it could do. The new release date will have given them the opportunity to make changes but it seems unlikely all the most damaging or controversial parts will have been totally removed."

For Jonathan, the memoir will be a hit with royal fans who can't wait to hear the inside story of Harry's life up until now, noting that there is 'still massive interest in his life', including what it was like growing up in the royal household and the fall out from Charles and Diana's marriage.

Spare is set for release on 10th January 2023 and is available for pre-order.