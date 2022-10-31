Prince Harry called on friends to speak out in memoir

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare has sparked a lot of conversation in recent months.

There have been claims the tell-all book will rub his father, the new King Charles III, up the wrong way (opens in new tab), and other royals are worried what "damage" the text could do (opens in new tab).

The 38-year-old royal has reportedly called on his close friends to finally break their silence and support him in detailing past events in the text - much to their surprise.

The memoir, which is slated for release on January 10 2023, reportedly includes segments of Harry's former partying days.

The Daily Telegraph has reported some of Harry's friends have obliged in co-operating with the ghostwriter to write the text and shed light on some of Harry's experiences.

However, others were allegedly not so keen and, in fact, "stunned" they were asked to talk.

The Sun Online has reported that friends of Harry - who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle - were approached in the summer to speak about certain experiences.

One insider told the publication: "Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it, but ultimately most said no."

This comes as a shock because Harry urged his friends to avoid speaking to the media in his younger years, but has since made a U-turn on that decision.

"It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help," the source claimed.

Spare is being ghost written by J.R. Moehringer and will reportedly be accompanied by an audiobook that Harry will provide the voiceover for.

According to publishers Penguin Random House, Harry's memoir is a "raw" look at the Prince's life, as they previously shared: "His words, his story.

"With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Spare is set for release on 10th January 2023.