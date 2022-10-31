Prince Harry called on friends to speak out in memoir
Spare is set for release January 2023
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare has sparked a lot of conversation in recent months.
There have been claims the tell-all book will rub his father, the new King Charles III, up the wrong way (opens in new tab), and other royals are worried what "damage" the text could do (opens in new tab).
The 38-year-old royal has reportedly called on his close friends to finally break their silence and support him in detailing past events in the text - much to their surprise.
The memoir, which is slated for release on January 10 2023, reportedly includes segments of Harry's former partying days.
The Daily Telegraph has reported some of Harry's friends have obliged in co-operating with the ghostwriter to write the text and shed light on some of Harry's experiences.
However, others were allegedly not so keen and, in fact, "stunned" they were asked to talk.
The Sun Online has reported that friends of Harry - who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle - were approached in the summer to speak about certain experiences.
One insider told the publication: "Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it, but ultimately most said no."
This comes as a shock because Harry urged his friends to avoid speaking to the media in his younger years, but has since made a U-turn on that decision.
"It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help," the source claimed.
Spare is being ghost written by J.R. Moehringer and will reportedly be accompanied by an audiobook that Harry will provide the voiceover for.
According to publishers Penguin Random House, Harry's memoir is a "raw" look at the Prince's life, as they previously shared: "His words, his story.
"With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
Spare is set for release on 10th January 2023.
Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!. When she’s not scouring brands for Kate Middleton’s exact outfit – right down to her nail polish and earrings – or has her nose to the ground for celeb break ups, make ups, babies, and beauty hacks, you will find her eating her way through London’s restaurants in search of pizza and picante’s, debating whether or not she really needs yet another pair of black heeled boots, adding to her travel bucket list, and endlessly trawling through pug accounts on Instagram.
-
The best personalised gifts for that extra thoughtful touch this Christmas
This isn't any old gift... this is a gift made *just* for someone you love...
By Catriona Harvey-Jenner
-
6 foundation mistakes to avoid for a natural-looking base, according to a make-up artist
Swerve these and expect your foundation to look great, every day
By Madeleine Spencer
-
Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh on why, when it comes to menopause, knowledge is power
“It needs to be talked about so that it can't be used to undermine women.”
By Katie Thomas
-
Prince Harry's memoir will "rub the King the wrong way" expert says
"There can only be bombshells."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton could be given this important royal role
It's a big responsibility.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royals are "very worried" about "damage" Harry's memoir could do, expert says
'It seems unlikely the most controversial parts will have been removed.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle to attend charity dinner to speak on ‘the power of women’
Proceeds from the event will help to support vulnerable women
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
King Charles is planning to sell the Queen's horses
He inherited 14 horses following her death
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Meghan Markle has renewed this 'ritual' since royal departure
It's pretty relatable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
George, Charlotte and Louis' Halloween activities sound adorable
We're jealous...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's royal plans after children's half-term break
The Waleses have had some well-deserved family time
By Iris Goldsztajn