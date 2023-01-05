Princess Kate could "end up paying a high price" following Harry's memoir release, expert says

"Kate Middleton could end up paying a high price" with the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, on 10 January, according to one royal commentator.

Based on pre-release copies of the book seen by several outlets, the Duke of Sussex isn't mincing his words when it comes to his older brother and his sister-in-law.

"For Kate, right now, watching her formerly close brother-in-law on the cusp of yet another offensive, and with not only her husband reportedly in his sights but her too, must be a particularly hard experience, not least because there is nothing they can do," Daniela Elser writes for news.com.au.

"Unlike in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, when we got the now-iconic 'recollections may vary' statement, so far, Buckingham and Kensington Palaces have assiduously refused to comment on the Sussexes’ broadsides, instead adopting a heads-down, just getting on with the job guv’nor approach."

The dynamic Daniela is describing here was particularly obvious when the three last episodes of Netflix' Harry & Meghan were released on the same day as Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, where members of the Royal Family came out en masse to support her initiative and show a united front.

Daniela continues: "However that public stoicism and resolve stands in contrast to the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey recently reporting that the Wales’ have been left 'devastated' by the Sussexes’ brickbats, a situation exacerbated by the fact the family is only months on from the late Queen’s death.

"The way things look today, there may well be more discomfort and sadness for William and Kate to come."

Meanwhile, Harry has claimed that his father and brother have "shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," as well as saying the "ball is in their court" as to whether or not he and his wife decide to attend King Charles' coronation in May.