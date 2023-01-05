Princess Kate could "end up paying a high price" following Harry's memoir release, expert says

It could be painful for her

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the ANZAC Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2019 in London, United Kingdom
(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

"Kate Middleton could end up paying a high price" with the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, on 10 January, according to one royal commentator.

Based on pre-release copies of the book seen by several outlets, the Duke of Sussex isn't mincing his words when it comes to his older brother and his sister-in-law.

"For Kate, right now, watching her formerly close brother-in-law on the cusp of yet another offensive, and with not only her husband reportedly in his sights but her too, must be a particularly hard experience, not least because there is nothing they can do," Daniela Elser writes for news.com.au.

"Unlike in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, when we got the now-iconic 'recollections may vary' statement, so far, Buckingham and Kensington Palaces have assiduously refused to comment on the Sussexes’ broadsides, instead adopting a heads-down, just getting on with the job guv’nor approach."

The dynamic Daniela is describing here was particularly obvious when the three last episodes of Netflix' Harry & Meghan were released on the same day as Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, where members of the Royal Family came out en masse to support her initiative and show a united front.

Daniela continues: "However that public stoicism and resolve stands in contrast to the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey recently reporting that the Wales’ have been left 'devastated' by the Sussexes’ brickbats, a situation exacerbated by the fact the family is only months on from the late Queen’s death.

"The way things look today, there may well be more discomfort and sadness for William and Kate to come."

Meanwhile, Harry has claimed that his father and brother have "shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," as well as saying the "ball is in their court" as to whether or not he and his wife decide to attend King Charles' coronation in May.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
