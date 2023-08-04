Prince George has an unusual royal nickname at school

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The royals are known for having some sweet nicknames for each other, and over the years we've learnt that they have come up with some surprising and affectionate ones.

Did you know for example, that when Prince William was little he used to call the late Queen 'Gary'? Prince George and Princess Charlotte also have a fun nickname for their father, inspired by none other than Ainsley Harriott, and Kate Middleton has a fond name for their youngest son, Prince Louis.

However, royal fans have often wondered if William and Kate's three children have been given any nicknames by their peers and school friends.

When the Wales' lived in London, George and Charlotte attended Thomas' Battersea. There, the two children were simply known as George and Charlotte Cambridge given that the Prince and Princess of Wales were, at that time, titled as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Following the Queen's death in September, the couple took on the Wales titles and their three children had just enrolled at their current school Lambrook, a short distance from their Windsor home.

It was previously reported that George's classmates used to call him 'PG', a reference to his initials.

And it seems that the name has since evolved to 'PG Tips', with George enjoying the nickname so much that he also goes as 'Tips' too - even when he's at home with his family.

Adorable? We think so.

George is also said to call himself 'Archie' from time to time, with one royal fan explaining that when she met the family in 2019 he gave her the name.

She told The Sun at the time: "To my astonishment he said, ‘I’m called Archie!’ with a big smile on his face.

"I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely."