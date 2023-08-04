Prince George has an unusual royal nickname at school
But apparently he loves it!
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The royals are known for having some sweet nicknames for each other, and over the years we've learnt that they have come up with some surprising and affectionate ones.
Did you know for example, that when Prince William was little he used to call the late Queen 'Gary'? Prince George and Princess Charlotte also have a fun nickname for their father, inspired by none other than Ainsley Harriott, and Kate Middleton has a fond name for their youngest son, Prince Louis.
However, royal fans have often wondered if William and Kate's three children have been given any nicknames by their peers and school friends.
When the Wales' lived in London, George and Charlotte attended Thomas' Battersea. There, the two children were simply known as George and Charlotte Cambridge given that the Prince and Princess of Wales were, at that time, titled as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Following the Queen's death in September, the couple took on the Wales titles and their three children had just enrolled at their current school Lambrook, a short distance from their Windsor home.
It was previously reported that George's classmates used to call him 'PG', a reference to his initials.
And it seems that the name has since evolved to 'PG Tips', with George enjoying the nickname so much that he also goes as 'Tips' too - even when he's at home with his family.
Adorable? We think so.
George is also said to call himself 'Archie' from time to time, with one royal fan explaining that when she met the family in 2019 he gave her the name.
She told The Sun at the time: "To my astonishment he said, ‘I’m called Archie!’ with a big smile on his face.
"I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
If you get your skincare advice from social media, you need to know these 3 truths
A new report shows 80% of us think the skincare industry is rife with misinformation—and it's true
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Pastels are making a comeback, and lavender nails prove it
Our collective obsession with lavender nails isn't waning any time soon—these ideas will inspire your next salon visit or DIY job
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Here's what we know about the allegations against Lizzo, and what she has said about them
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Why Kate 'couldn't hide her anger' for William during a royal engagement
The Princess of Wales is often praised for her poise
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate finally revealed whether she or William is the "stricter" parent
Can you guess?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan just broke their silence amid their summer of laying low
Hi, Sussexes!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mike and Zara Tindall embraced the Barbie craze in a pretty unexpected way
We didn't see this coming
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How William has changed since Harry's royal departure and the Queen's death
He has 'learnt to cope with the glare of pretty constant publicity'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to "surprise" us with their new Hollywood careers
Who knows where they'll go next?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan won't join royals at Balmoral since they didn't receive a "personal olive branch" from the King: expert
They were sort of invited, though
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton is ‘tougher’ than people know behind the scenes
The Princess of Wales is 'a lot more steely' according to an insider
By Jadie Troy-Pryde