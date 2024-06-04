Prince George is set to having a 'starring role' in this high-society wedding

Prince George is likely to have a "starring role" in a high-society wedding this week, as the Daily Mail puts it.

The wedding in question is that of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson, a food executive, which will take place on Friday in Chester Cathedral — and welcome some 400 guests.

Sources have claimed that Prince William is likely to have a "prominent role" in the ceremony, most likely acting as an usher (though he was apparently considered as a potential best man).

Meanwhile, his eldest son George is also likely to play an important part in the wedding, as Hugh — nicknamed "Huey" by close friends — is one of the 10-year-old royal's many godparents.

George has previously served as a pageboy in uncle Prince Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, as well as in his dad's cousin Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Similarly, he was a Page of Honour in grandpa King Charles' 2023 Coronation ceremony.

Though William and George are expected to be in attendance at the wedding, we probably won't see Princess Kate there as she continues her recovery from cancer.

The Duke of Westminster was just named the UK's richest person under 40 in the Sunday Times Rich List, and is famous for owning "half of Mayfair" (NOT a figure of speech, per Tatler).

As such, you can expect Hugh's upcoming wedding to be quite the impressive affair, with the Mail reporting that the Duke has already paid for 100,000 flowers to be planted around the city of Chester. Also, roads around the area will be closed for two days to accommodate the wedding party.

The choice of Chester Cathedral as the venue for the ceremony is a significant one, as the Grosvenor family seat is at Eaton Hall near the town.

Speaking to Town&Country about his upcoming wedding in May, Hugh said: "I’m unbelievably excited. I also just wanted to make it very clear how unbelievably helpful people have been, how supportive they’ve been so far which I’m unbelievably grateful for. Because I do realise that it’s going to be a big thing for the city. It’s going to be certainly a huge thing for us, so we’re just really grateful for all the help."