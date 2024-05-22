Prince William has shared Prince George's 'potential' career

Prince George must not have been asked what he wants to be when he grows up many times in his life. After all, the little boy is destined to become King one day.

However, according to Prince William, his 10-year-old son definitely does have some non-reigning aspirations for his future, and he's just kindly shared one of them with us (however indirectly).

While hosting the latest Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, William had a pleasant chat with Reverend Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey of RAF Coningsby, near Lincoln, according to the Press Association. He explained to the padre that George would love to visit her base, as he is a "potential pilot in the making."

William had heard somewhere along the way that the minister likes to bake sweet treats for everyone on the base, and told her: "I hear you're the cookie lady!"

At this point, she handed him a bag of freshly baked cookies, to which he said: "I promise you that wasn't a fishing expedition but I will take them all the same, this is amazing" (via the Express).

It's not the first time George's interest in flying has come up: in 2016, mum Princess Kate revealed that he was "obsessed with planes and wants to become an air cadet" (via Hello!).

The little boy's interest hasn't come out of nowhere: his dad William served in the Royal Air Force as well as serving as a search and rescue pilot, and still has a fondness for flying helicopters to this day.

Meanwhile, his granddad King Charles also served in the RAF before becoming a full-time working royal.

Men in the Royal Family are typically expected to serve in the Armed Forces before taking up their royal duties, with senior royals including Prince Philip and Prince Harry having also spent time serving their country in this way.

