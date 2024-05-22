Prince William has shared Prince George's 'potential' career
Other than King, that is
Prince George must not have been asked what he wants to be when he grows up many times in his life. After all, the little boy is destined to become King one day.
However, according to Prince William, his 10-year-old son definitely does have some non-reigning aspirations for his future, and he's just kindly shared one of them with us (however indirectly).
While hosting the latest Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, William had a pleasant chat with Reverend Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey of RAF Coningsby, near Lincoln, according to the Press Association. He explained to the padre that George would love to visit her base, as he is a "potential pilot in the making."
William had heard somewhere along the way that the minister likes to bake sweet treats for everyone on the base, and told her: "I hear you're the cookie lady!"
At this point, she handed him a bag of freshly baked cookies, to which he said: "I promise you that wasn't a fishing expedition but I will take them all the same, this is amazing" (via the Express).
It's not the first time George's interest in flying has come up: in 2016, mum Princess Kate revealed that he was "obsessed with planes and wants to become an air cadet" (via Hello!).
The little boy's interest hasn't come out of nowhere: his dad William served in the Royal Air Force as well as serving as a search and rescue pilot, and still has a fondness for flying helicopters to this day.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Meanwhile, his granddad King Charles also served in the RAF before becoming a full-time working royal.
Men in the Royal Family are typically expected to serve in the Armed Forces before taking up their royal duties, with senior royals including Prince Philip and Prince Harry having also spent time serving their country in this way.
-
Cassie’s case against Diddy reminds us why so few women speak out against their abuser
We live in a society where victims are scrutinised and perpetrators are protected
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Kate Middleton's new portrait has divided the internet
Royal fans aren't convinced
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Carrie Bradshaw makes a case for big hats, small brands and vintage
We speak to the designer and vintage seller behind the look
By Natalie Hughes
-
George, Charlotte and Louis have the sweetest nickname for King Charles
It's pretty regal
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William promises to 'look after' Kate during her cancer treatment
He returned to work today and reassured royal fans
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William feels 'immense responsibility' amid Kate and Charles cancer diagnoses
He has a lot on his plate
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
All photos issued by Kensington Palace now 'under review' by major broadcaster
Princess Kate is reportedly 'shaken' by the backlash
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Thomas Kingston's death is 'particularly upsetting' for Prince William
Thomas tragically died in February at the age of 45
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William's 'personal matter' has set 'alarm bells ringing' according to royal expert
The Prince of Wales pulled out of an important royal event at the last minute
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William just pulled out of an important event due to 'personal matter'
Queen Camilla held the reins on this occasion
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Prince William has had to overcome a so-called 'allergy' to connect with royal fans
He had to move with the times
By Iris Goldsztajn