The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their three children home for the summer. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Louis will be ready for six weeks of fun. But it’s not all downtime, with the Cambridge couple’s eldest son helping out with a surprising job.

Kate and William were spotted boarding a helicopter with their children, and are said to be enjoying the summer on the private island Mustique.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer holiday plans sound extremely luxurious, back on home soil, the Cambridge family often spend well-deserved breaks in their Norfolk abode, Anmer hall. It is here that the Prince gets his hands dirty.

Paper round? Lemonade stand? Or maybe even another heartwarming cake sale?

Actually, it was revealed that the miniature royal moves farm feed.

All was revealed on a trip to Wales where William and Kate met with farm owners, who introduced them to a robot sweeper that is used to move farm feed. Instead of using a machine, Kate revealed George moves the feed instead.

“That was George’s job at half term – moving feed.” The Duchess told the farm owners.

So there you have it, if you are looking to entertain the little ones this summer, get them to a farm.

Prince William told the Apple podcast Time To Walk, that their family spends as much time at Anmer Hall as they can, as it is “very peaceful”.

While the Cambridge children are getting used to city living, William and Kate are planning to move from London very soon.

However, moving to Windsor means that Prince Louis’s education will be very different from his older siblings, as he will no longer attend the same school as them. George and Charlotte, currently attend Thomas’s Battersea Prep School. Younger brother Louis set to attend a school closer to their new home.

William and Kate are likely looking forward to the countryside break too. After a busy time celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and doing undercover charity work.

We are sure Prince George will work hard and play hard.