The Cambridge family has got the world talking this week, from the grand reveal of their first joint portrait to their words about their controversial Caribbean tour, something they opened up about this week.

It was their eldest son however who made the most headlines this week.

Prince George got the world talking this week as he followed in his father’s footsteps, secretly organising a bake sale for a cause close to the Cambridge family’s heart.

The bake sale in question it appears was over lockdown, when eight-year-old George organised a sweet bake sale to raise money for a conservation charity that William is a patron of.

Prince William has supported the charity, Tusk, since 2005.

In fact, it was actually the founder of the Tusk charity, Charlie Mayhew, who broke the news, opening up about George’s sweet lockdown bake sale to GB News.

“Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa’s wildlife,” he explained.

George’s concern for wildlife is clearly influenced by his father, with the Duke of Cambridge holding conservation and sustainability close to his heart.

In fact, Prince William used the Queen’s Party at the Palace Jubilee celebrations to remind the country to be more sustainable, something that George and sister Charlotte watched proudly from front row of the Royal box.

“While no one’s grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century,” Prince William announced in the speech. “In that time, mankind has benefited from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs. And although those breakthroughs have increased our awareness of the impact humans have on our world, our planet has become more fragile. Today, in 2022 – as The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee—the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent.”

It looks like activism and charity run in the family!