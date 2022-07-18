Out-of-office on: Kate and William were spotted boarding a helicopter with their children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

School's out for summer!

Temperatures are rising, the sun is shining and the school holidays are on the horizon – although if you happen to be one of the Cambridge children, school is already out for summer and fun is calling.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have reportedly broken up for the summer holidays from their prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, and according to Tatler were spotted boarding a helicopter near Kensington Palace with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

According to Tatler, footage capturing the scene showed four-year-old Prince Louis skipping excitedly towards the helicopter, with Prince William leading the way and carrying the family’s bags.

Kate Middleton is said to have followed behind with Princess Charlotte, and was described as wearing a summery white dress and a wide-brimmed sun hat.

It’s rumoured that the family of five were en-route to the private island of Mustique, reports Tatler. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have been keen to go back to the island, having not been there since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mustique lies in the in the islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines and has long been a favourite of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. On their last visit to the island they celebrated Prince George‘s sixth birthday there.

Known for its white sandy beaches – as well as the wealthy clientele it attracts – Mustique was also a firm favourite of the late Princess Margaret, who called the beautiful location “the only place I can relax.”

Speaking to The Express last week, royal expert Ingrid Seward, described how the island’s no fly zone affords the Cambridges – and other high-profile figures staying on the island – the privacy they seek on their holidays.

As well as a sunny beach holiday, the Cambridges are also expected to spend the August bank holiday weekend at Balmoral visiting the Queen.

Seward described the Scottish estate as “absolute paradise for children”, with the Queen’s grandchildren able to indulge in activities such as swimming, fishing, riding fell and Shetland ponies and dipping into picnics.

It sounds like the Cambridge family have got summer sorted.