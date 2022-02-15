Prince Andrew and Virginia Guiffre have reached a settlement over sexual abuse claim

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Andrew has been surrounded by controversy this past few years due to his connection with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein died in an apparent suicide in 2019 while being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls. And British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has since been been convicted for sex trafficking charges.

Prince Andrew has found himself involved in the case due to his close relationship with both Maxwell and Epstein, and the reports made by one woman, Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, that she was allegedly brought to the UK aged 17 to have sex with the royal. According to Giuffre, she was introduced to Prince Andrew by Ghislaine.

While the Duke of York stepped back from his public duties in 2019, the royal family has denied the claims, with Prince Andrew explaining during his controversial Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis that he had no recollection of meeting her.

Last year, the scandal resurfaced as Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York, accusing him of sexual abuse, with Prince Andrew served with a lawsuit.

Since the news and subsequent lawsuit, there have been calls from the public for Prince Andrew to lose his royal privileges. And this week, as Prince Andrew faces US civil action, the royal family took action, with The Queen stripping her son of his royal and military titles.

Today, it was announced that Prince Andrew and Virginia Guiffre had reached a settlement in private.

According to court documents, via Sky News, ‘Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

‘Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.’

The documents add: ‘Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

‘It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

‘He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.’

We will continue to update this story.