Breaking: Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested on Jeffrey Epstein charges

Breaking news just in: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI.

The charges are in relation to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who is also the business woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Over the past ten years, Maxwell has been repeatedly accused of aiding the millionaire sex offender. In the new Netflix documentary Filthy Rich, several women share their stories of Maxwell luring them into Epstein’s houses. There, many individuals also claim she forcibly coercing them into performing sex acts.

Many even attest that she herself sexually abused them or introduced them to other abusers. Virginia Roberts Giuffre maintains that Maxwell introduced her to British royalty Prince Andrew. She also maintains that she was then forced to have sex with him.

Prince Andrew and the royal family have so far denied all claims, with Andrew himself telling journalist Emily Maitlis that he has “no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever” in his infamous defence interview last year. He has since retired from all royal responsibilities permanently.

When Epstein was arrested in 2019, Maxwell went into hiding and has kept off the radar ever since.

But today, NBC News report that after years since the accusations, claims and allegations against her began to come to light, police have finally gathered enough evidence to arrest the socialite and question her.

For the many victims who say they underwent abuse at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell, this arrest is a milestone moment.

Although it’s suggested she’s evaded being arrested for a while, Maxwell was eventually caught today in New Hampshire, NBC reports. They add that she’s due to appear in a federal court later.

Just last December, Reuters reported that FBI investigations into Maxwell had begun. She has never spoken publicly about said accusations.

Watch this space—we’ll report more on the case as we know it.