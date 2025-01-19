The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly under "huge generational pressure" as they return to the spotlight
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with Princess Kate making a triumphant return to duty following her cancer recovery.
The mother of three announced the news this week that she was in remission, explaining that it was a "relief" to have passed the milestone, and that she remains "focused on [her] recovery".
"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," her statement continued. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."
As the 43-year-old royal gradually scales up her workload post recovery, Princess Kate and Prince William are expected to spend a lot more of 2025 in the spotlight - with the couple even hoping to undertake overseas duties.
This is in part due to their popularity, with the millennial couple known to be beloved by the public. And with the Prince and Princess of Wales being next in line to the throne, they are reportedly "under enormous pressure to represent a positive image of the monarchy.”
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich opened up about the matter earlier this month, explaining that Prince William in particular is already under a great deal of pressure as future King.
"Prince William is dedicated to duty, as imbued in him by Queen Elizabeth II, who tutored him every Sunday regarding his royal duties," explained Fordwich via Fox News Digital.
"He's also under huge generational pressure since the increasing public popularity of the monarchy ranks highest for both him and Princess Catherine."
Royal experts have opened up in the past about the mounting pressures on Prince William and Princess Kate, describing their current situation as "the calm before the storm".
"Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment," a source told People of King Charles' recent health issues last year. "As a result William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.”
The source continued: "There’s a sense of calm before the storm. They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives."
