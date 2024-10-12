The royals are taking a “new approach” to duties after Princess Kate’s recovery

The Princess of Wales returned to public duty this month, following an extended break in 2024, to focus on her cancer recovery. And now, having completed her chemotherapy treatment, she is expected to gradually start scaling up her public appearances.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” the Princess of Wales announced in a health update. “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she later continued. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Since the mother of three’s return to work, the Prince and Princess of Wales appear to have changed their approach to duties, steering away from formalities to be more personal.

This was particularly highlighted at a recent Investiture ceremony, when Princess Kate made a surprise appearance to greet a young cancer sufferer, with the pair sharing a warm embrace.

“Kate has been a sufferer, but also she's interested in photography as well, so there's that bond there,” former royal photographer Ian Lloyd explained of the meeting in a recent interview with GB News. “But it's a kind of meeting of equal minds.”

And according to the expert, the Wales family’s successful pivot could inspire the Mountbatten-Windsors as a whole to become more relatable.

“It’s very different than how it used to be,”Lloyd explained. “It's indicative of a new approach of the monarchy. In previous generations, it was them and us. And now, particularly in this case of cancer, it's all together."

He continued: “I think the Royal Family are thinking a bit out of the box now. They are using a new approach and are more relaxed. You wouldn't get the late Queen hugging somebody who's been ill, that just wouldn't happen.”

We will continue to update this story.