A photograph of the new royal Fab Four is going viral

A new royal photograph of the lates “Fab Four” has been released, just weeks after the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth.

The image captures the new King of England, King Charles III, his wife The Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince and Princess of Wales, also known as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The new photograph was captured by photographer Chris Jackson, and was shared on The Royal Family’s official Twitter account, as well as Instagram page, over the weekend.

The post read: “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @ChrisJack_Getty.”

The photo captures the quartet all wearing black, as the photo was taken during the mourning period of the late monarch, and ahead of the Queen’s State Funeral in September.

The foursome gathered at one of the London royal residencies, Buckingham Palace, to have the photo taken.

Not only are they all in black as a sign of respect, but the group cosied up to one another, which can be deemed as a comfort in the heartbreaking time.

King Charles III can be seen with one hand in his pocket, while the other is around his partner. Prince William stood beside his dad Charles, while Kate has one arm around her spouse, with who she has sons Prince George, Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte with.

Within moments the post went viral, and attracted a lot of attention from fans and social media users.

On Twitter it received over 85,000 likes, while on Instagram it racked up over 973,000 likes.

While many flocked to compliment the family, others were swift to share their condolences too, and Prince William has been touched by tributes in recent weeks.

On the Instagram post one commented: “The present & The future of The Monarchy is in safe hands.”

This message was followed by another well wished, who wrote: “The authentic fantastic four Queen Elizabeth would be so proud of them.”

A third commented: “Just gorgeous. I still cant believe our wonderful Queen had gone.”

Another added: “It’s OK to live even in the midst of mourning. It’s OK for them to smile as life does go on as we lose our beloved family and friends. It’s a moment in time. They were at a reception and supporting each other and their country and its a nice picture to show that the monarchy lives on. Live and let live.”

The Queen passed away on 8 September, and the death certificate has confirmed the cause of death was old age as Her Majesty had reached 96 years old.

Following her passing, there was an 11-day mourning period before the state funeral on 19 September.