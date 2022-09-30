The Queen’s cause of death revealed 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Her Majesty sadly passed away on 8 September

The Queen sadly passed away on 8 September, which was mourned by thousands of people across the world.

Just three weeks after her passing the cause of death has been revealed.

A document, which has been released by National Records of Scotland, confirmed Her Majesty died at 3.10pm on Thursday 8 September.

It also detailed the cause of death on the death certificate, which was listed as old age.

The Queen was 96 years old when she died, but it had been reported for months prior to her death she was struggling with mobility, which was why she was absent from select royal engagements.

On the Queen’s death certificate it also revealed Princess Anne was the “informant”, and notified the registrar of her mother’s passing and tragic loss.

The Princess Royal had previously confirmed she was with her mother – who was the longest serving royal having recently celebrated her 70 year reign – during her final moments.

Speaking previously Anne, 72, shared: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”

The Queen was laid to rest, 11 days after she died, in a state funeral on 19 September.

The ceremony was attended by her children, including the new King of England, King Charles III, his wife Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, the Queen’s grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

In addition 100 presidents and heads of government from across the globe also joined 2,000 mourners at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen was finally laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her late husband Prince Philip, as well as the Queen’s late parents George VI, and The Queen Mother, were buried.

Thousands of people in London and Windsor flocked to pay their respects following the sad news in early September, as well as on the day of rest.