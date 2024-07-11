Meghan Markle has 'regrets' over Royal Family feuds and 'wants to make peace' with Princess Kate

Meghan Markle wants to move on from the Sussexes feud with the Royal Family, apparently. Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship with the Royal Family — but particularly with Kate and Prince William — has been incredibly strained since they stepped down as working royals and moved to California in 2020. Unfortunately, it seems to have gone from bad to worse in more recent years. The royals were reportedly really upset about the shock revelations the Sussexes made in various media, such as their 2021 Oprah interview, their Netflix docuseries, and Harry's memoir Spare.

"She wants to make peace with Kate," one source told In Touch. "She doesn’t want any bad blood between them. Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate."

According to the source, Meghan is particularly keen to build bridges at the moment as Princess Kate has been going through a really difficult time with her cancer treatment. They claimed: "Meghan’s been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time."

However, it doesn't sound like the Princess of Wales has fully welcomed these shows of sympathy. "Kate’s response has been polite at best," the source said. "She hasn’t exactly encouraged or embraced Meghan."

Tellingly, the last time the Duke of Sussex visited the UK, both his father the King and his brother William declined to see him, despite having had lots of advance notice. This was in May, when Harry came back to his native country to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games. At the time, a spokesperson for Harry stated: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme."

Meanwhile, former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole claimed in April that William was "too hurt" to see his brother.