William and Kate 'too hurt' to see Harry when he comes to London next month

It looks like a reconciliation with Prince Harry isn't on the cards for William and Kate any time soon, with a royal expert claiming that there is a "slim" to "none" chance of Prince William showing an olive branch brother when he returns to the UK next month.

It's been a difficult time for William and Kate, with the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis seeing her step back from public-facing duties while undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole, William is "too hurt" over Harry's comments in recent interviews to even see his brother again, especially in light of the recent events concerning Kate's health.

Prince Harry is due to return to the UK on 8th May for an event in London marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. This will be the second time the Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK this year, with the last being a brief visit in February where Harry visited his father following King Charles announcing his cancer diagnosis. The Duke reportedly didn't see the Prince and Princess of Wales during this time.

Michael Cole explained to Times Radio (via the Express) that while the brothers' late mother, Princess Diana asked them always to support each other, he's doubtful for a reunion, at least for the time being.

He commented: "I can't help thinking of her [Princess Diana] because when those boys were young she made them promise to each other that they would always be friends and that they would always love and support each other. I hope, maybe, a return to his hometown will make Harry think of his mother's words, and perhaps start to make amends towards reconciliation with his brother."

However, the royal expert then added that he doubted William would accept any offer of reconciliation, adding: "There are two chances of that happening, slim, and none. I would put my money on none. I don't believe Prince William is ready to speak to his brother, the hurt is too deep, it is too real, it is too raw."

Cole went on to say how William's anger towards Harry is significantly rooted in his insults towards his wife, Catherine. He continued: "His younger brother Harry has done something which William will find extremely hard to forgive....men don't like their significant other being insulted. I'm afraid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said unkind and cruel and unrealistic things and untrue things about the Princess of Wales Kate."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last spent time with the Royal Family together during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That will come very hard for William....before Harry was engaged to Meghan, he was very close to Kate. He was always in their apartments at Kensington Palace. William I think got a bit fed up of him being so close to his wife, but the three of them couldn't have been happier together."

However, other sources are more hopeful that the brothers could see each other during the May visit, with former royal butler Grant Harrold claiming: "It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other [in May] and anything is possible. The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it’s more than likely that he could play peacemaker."

Royal experts have also speculated that King Charles may actually be too busy to meet with Harry during his upcoming time in the UK. The Telegraph recently shared insider intel that King Charles' diary is "quite busy" during Harry's visit.

We'll keep you updated...