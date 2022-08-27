Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Rebecca Sananès expressed her pride in 'Archetypes.'

The first episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast premiered this week to much fanfare.

It’s unsurprising: not only was the Duchess of Sussex teasing this new media release for months, but she also scored the very impressive Serena Williams as her first guest.

Now, Archewell’s Head of Audio, Rebecca Sananès, who executive produced Archetypes, has weighed in what the podcast really means to Meghan and her team.

Taking to Instagram to post the exclusive portrait of the Duchess that serves as the cover photo for the podcast, Rebecca wrote: “‘Archetypes’ Our vision was simple: the most scrutinized woman in the world talks about the labels all women deal with. She investigates where those tropes come from and how they function in our lives. Then she talks to a woman we all recognize will understand that stereotype personally.

Video you may like:

“I am so proud of our work together and the space Meghan has opened in this podcast series. I’m awed by the authenticity, vulnerability and intimacy that she, and all our guests, share.

“Our experiences as women overlap. Let’s listen to women and lift one another up. It has been an honor to create & EP this show.”

On the first episode, Meghan and Serena took a closer look at the word “ambition,” and more specifically how it’s used to describe women. Read: negatively. They talked about ambition being a good thing, and reframing our approach to it as women, as well as discussing the challenges that come with being a working mum.

The second episode will feature legendary singer Mariah Carey, while subsequent guests will include Mindy Kaling and Margaret Cho, among others, according to Indy100.

Podcasting is just one of the projects the Sussexes are spearheading under the Archewell umbrella. They are also filming the docu-series Heart of Invictus, as well as being reported to have a more personal documentary in the works for Netflix, although they have yet to officially announce it. And of course, let’s not forget about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, which is sure to make waves among royals and royal fans alike.

We will continue to update this story.