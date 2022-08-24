Meghan Markle vows to show the “real me” in her new podcast

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle made headlines yesterday as she launched her very own podcast through Archewell Audio, ARCHETYPES.

“In this groundbreaking new podcast, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, investigates the labels that try to hold women back,” reads the description on Spotify. “Meghan will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives.

“People should expect the real me in this and probably the me they have never gotten to know,” the Duchess explained to camera in the teaser video. “I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered.”

Her first episode, airing on Tuesday, saw Meghan talk to longtime friend, Serena Williams, about ambition and the misconceptions around it. Prince Harry even made a surprise cameo.

“Meghan talks to the one and only Serena Williams about the double standard women face when they are labelled ‘ambitious’ and the ripple effects this has on other aspects of their lives,” read the description.

Further details around the podcast have not yet been announced, but in terms of future guests, we’re sure that there will be many an A-list name.

