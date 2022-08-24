*Adds to basket immediately*
If you didn’t know, Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, has just premiered on Spotify. During the first episode, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Serena Williams about the word ‘ambition’, and how it can often be negatively associated with women.
When filming the promotional video on Instagram, Meghan opted for a chic, neutral outfit. The Duchess wore a pair of cream trousers from one of her favourite fashion brands, Anine Bing.
She paired the trousers with matching nude pumps by Aquazzura and a striking brown and white striped shirt with a unique open collar.
Although her exact shirt is yet to be identified, we’ve found the best high street version from none other than Anthropologie. Keep on scrolling and add to your basket ASAP.
Get the look: Meghan Markle’s shirt:
Maeve Tie-Neck Blouse, £95 | Anthropologie
A blouse that blends sophistication and playfulness to perfection. It’s adorned with statement stripes, whilst the neck is signed off with a bold bow detail. Pair with tailored trousers or tuck into denim for a cool-casual workwear ensemble.
For accessories, Meghan wore her go-to gold Cartier watch and Cartier ‘Love’ bracelet. She finished things off with a sophisticated slicked back ponytail, a brown smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.
The Duchess is a big fan of striped shirts, and was spotted wearing a similar style earlier in the year to support Prince Harry as he played a polo game at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.
Meghan styled the blue and white striped number with black ballet bumps, black shorts and a straw hat.
This style of shirt is an absolute wardrobe essential. It can be worn in so many different ways, simply pair with tailored trousers and pointed heels for a desk-to-drinks outfit, or add linen shorts and chunky sandals for the perfect beach attire.