If you didn’t know, Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, has just premiered on Spotify. During the first episode, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Serena Williams about the word ‘ambition’, and how it can often be negatively associated with women.

When filming the promotional video on Instagram, Meghan opted for a chic, neutral outfit. The Duchess wore a pair of cream trousers from one of her favourite fashion brands, Anine Bing.

She paired the trousers with matching nude pumps by Aquazzura and a striking brown and white striped shirt with a unique open collar.

Although her exact shirt is yet to be identified, we’ve found the best high street version from none other than Anthropologie. Keep on scrolling and add to your basket ASAP.

