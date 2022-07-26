Prince Harry’s memoir is set for release this Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's been in the works for over a year

News of Prince Harry’s memoir was first teased over last summer.

Despite reports the 37-year-old royal’s upcoming text has been delayed, it has since been confirmed the book is still in the works and is slated for release later this year.

It has been reported the final manuscript has been signed off by lawyers, and the autobiography, which has seen ghostwriter JR Moehringer join forces with the Duke of Sussex on the project, and will be released in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

A source told The Sun Online: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It’s gone and out of Harry’s hands

“The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.”

Harry’s memoir is said to discuss topics of his childhood, his late mother Princess Diana, and the breakdown of her marriage with Prince Charles.

While it is unknown exactly what Harry has shared in the book, it has been reported the Queen has been portrayed positively.

Publishers Penguin Random House has teased Harry’s latest venture will cover stories from his childhood, and experiences up to present day.

In a previous statement, a spokesperson said: “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time.

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.”