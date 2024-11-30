Meghan Markle's Californian lifestyle brand launch has hit a major problem

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2024. And amid reports of movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors and the launch of their new documentary series, the couple is more talked about than ever.

It is Meghan Markle who makes the most headlines, with the world gearing up for the launch of her new Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard.

Markle initially broke the news of her luxury lifestyle brand on Instagram, launching a website by the same name, with a sign-up box to join the waitlist.

And while details are still under wraps, it has reported that "dozens of products" are in the works, with Markle "busy working behind the scenes to prepare" for it.

According to The Guardian , "the brand's trademark filing application includes cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butters". And it has since been revealed that the first product to be made available for the public to buy will be her own line of rosé wine.

"It's all the things that are close to [Meghan Markle's] heart - all the things she's passionate about", reported sources via PageSix.com .

It was expected that the brand would launch in the run up to Christmas, with sources reporting in Spring that American Riviera Orchard would launch "later this year".

However, the Duchess of Sussex's brand has reportedly hit a major issue, and as a result could be delayed.

The problem surrounds Markle's trademark filing, with her original application to the US Patent and Trademark Office reportedly declined in August. And as Markle's team work to complete the process, they have reportedly asked for more time than the original three months given to get it over the line.

According to sources, the issue relates to the 'America Riviera' name, but it has been reported via the Daily Mail that the back and forth is "routine and expected when filing for trademarks."

It is not known when Markle's new lifestyle brand will now launch, but we will continue to update this story.