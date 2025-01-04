Meghan Markle's new TV show features a very special nod to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle has been front and centre this season. And from her highly anticipated Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, to her and Prince Harry's relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, the Duchess of Sussex is all anyone can talk about.

This has been particularly true in 2025, with the former Suits actress not only returning to social media after a five year hiatus, but also launching a brand new TV project.

Yes, the 43-year-old is returning to the screen with new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan - set to air on Netflix later this month in eight 33-minute episodes. And from A-list cameos to celebrity chef tutorials, the upcoming release is already going viral, promising to blend "practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old."

Markle posted the trailer to Instagram this week, enthusing "I have been so excited to share this with you." And while fans were thrilled by the surprise content and eager for behind the scenes footage, conversation focused on Markle's sweet nod to Princess Diana.

As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, the Duchess could be seen clearly wearing a Cartier Tank Francaise watch - a trademark accessory of both Markle and Prince Harry's late mother.

Princess Diana was rarely seen without her Cartier Tank Francaise watch, which was a present from her father, John Spencer. And in 2015 interview, Markle revealed that she owned the very same watch - a present to give to her future daughter.

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," Markle told the publication. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."

She continued: "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

It is not known whether Markle was wearing her own Cartier watch or Princess Diana's heirloom - rumoured to have been gifted to her by Prince Harry, but either way, it is undoubtedly a meaningful nod to her late mother-in-law.

"I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," the Duchess of Sussex captioned the video trailer. "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

With Love, Meghan is expected to be released on Netflix on 15 January.