A sweet gift from Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton is going viral

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

Prince Harry explained that he and William ‘are on different paths’ earlier this year, while Meghan cleared up rumours that she made Kate Middleton cry. It was, she explained, actually the other way around.

‘Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,’ authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom about Meghan Markle’s struggles to enter the fold. They went on to add that while the two women ‘were not at war with each other’, they ‘struggled to move past distant politeness’. In fact they reportedly had little in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.’

This week, Kate and Meghan’s relationship has shot back into headlines as it has emerged that the Duchess of Sussex gave Kate a sweet gift after her wedding as a peace offering.

The gift in question? A beautiful gold bracelet.

Opening up about the ‘elegant peace offering’ in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, royal biographer Andrew Morton explained: ‘Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweller Lisette Polny as a thank you for their help and support.’

According to recent sources via Us Weekly, it is now Kate who is reaching out to Meghan with gifts, especially after Lilibet was born, with a source alleging: ‘The Firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.’

The royal family has not responded.