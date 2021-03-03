Meghan Markle is asking the Mail on Sunday for a front page apology

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle controversially stepped down from their royal family roles last year, losing their HRH titles and relocating to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

From the news that they are expecting their second child to teaser trailers of their upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah, the Sussex couple are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week, it was Meghan’s High Court privacy case against the Mail on Sunday that got the world talking.

The Duchess of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers over the publication of bits of a handwritten letter than Meghan wrote to her 76-year-old father. Meghan’s lawyers called the use of the personal letter by the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline in August 2018, ‘a breach of copyright, infringement of her privacy, and breaches the Data Protection Act’.

Following her ‘comprehensive’ win in the case against the Mail on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly asking the publication to publish a front-page apology, not to mention pay £750,000 towards her legal costs, according to the Independent.

Meghan has reportedly also asked the High Court to order the Mail on Sunday to give her all copies of the personal letter she sent Thomas Markle.

